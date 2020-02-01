Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

