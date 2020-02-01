Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) versus IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Head to Head Analysis

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and IF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $16.10 million 2.70 $810,000.00 N/A N/A IF Bancorp $30.89 million 2.41 $3.56 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 0.79% -0.14% -0.02% IF Bancorp 11.91% 4.68% 0.55%

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

