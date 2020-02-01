Brokerages Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRX. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.04. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Article: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.