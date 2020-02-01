Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will post $15.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.78 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $70.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $71.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.33 billion to $67.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MT opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

