Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.40 Million

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will announce $300.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $302.80 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $153.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $796.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.20 million to $811.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

