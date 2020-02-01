Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. 3,847,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 432,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

