Brokerages Anticipate Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to announce sales of $136.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $138.14 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $122.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $557.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.47 million to $558.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $441.43 million, with estimates ranging from $425.07 million to $457.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. Fly Leasing’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $282,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.