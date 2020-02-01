Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3,417.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 122,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

