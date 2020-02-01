Brokerages Anticipate Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Loews Co. (NYSE:L) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Loews will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Loews.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 142,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. Loews has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

