Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Meritor reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

MTOR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $336,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Meritor by 214,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 263.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

