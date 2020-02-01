Brokerages Anticipate Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 51,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,562. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.20.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

