Brokerages Anticipate STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,376 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 183,058 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

