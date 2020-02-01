Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.48 Million

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $41.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $40.86 million. Camden National posted sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $170.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.42 million to $173.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.39 million, with estimates ranging from $173.97 million to $178.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 179,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

