Brokerages Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($1.00). Interpace Diagnostics Group posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

IDXG stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.