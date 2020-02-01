Brokerages Expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $27,803,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after buying an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $11,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,462. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.