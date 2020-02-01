Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $6.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $20.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $20.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $22.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,561 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 323,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.81%.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

