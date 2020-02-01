Brokerages Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to post sales of $4.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.81 million and the highest is $4.95 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $3.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $19.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.47 million to $19.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.43 million, with estimates ranging from $21.82 million to $23.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.