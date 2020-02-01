Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce $32.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.75 billion and the highest is $33.04 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $135.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.64 billion to $135.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.40 billion to $138.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,045,682,000 after purchasing an additional 293,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

