Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,402.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

