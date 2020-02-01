BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Signition LP lifted its position in BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRP by 245.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 154.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. BRP’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

