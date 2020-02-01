BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. BT Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BT Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BT Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 313.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BT Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

