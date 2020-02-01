BTC Lite Market Cap Reaches $26,194.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 4% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $26,194.00 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.62 or 0.05865753 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010758 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.