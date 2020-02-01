Buckle Inc’s January Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales climbed 5% in the month of January. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Buckle’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Buckle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 19.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.