Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

