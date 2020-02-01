Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 5,081 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

PFF opened at $38.16 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

