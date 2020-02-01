Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 815 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $238.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $226.98. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.06 and a 52 week high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

