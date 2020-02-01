Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 94,289 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.18% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.