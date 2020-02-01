Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys New Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,370 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.