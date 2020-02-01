Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.59 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.