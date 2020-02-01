Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $323.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

