Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $15.43 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 4.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $143.66 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

