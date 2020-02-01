Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

