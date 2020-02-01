Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 3.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.17% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 358,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 258,837 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,832,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 242,369 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 140,457 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.