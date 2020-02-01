Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 581,726 shares of company stock worth $73,997,205. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

