Buffington Mohr McNeal Invests $2.75 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

