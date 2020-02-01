Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 19,389 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $44.43 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

