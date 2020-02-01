Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 4,569 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 181,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

