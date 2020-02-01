Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 948 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

