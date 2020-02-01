Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period.

SYNH opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

