Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 6,567 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,570,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 304,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

