Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Natixis boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 32,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $80.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

