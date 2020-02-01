Bulwark (BWK) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 48% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $275,183.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

