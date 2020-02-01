Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,098.67 ($27.61).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,953 ($25.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,565,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,128.86. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.