Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. The company had a trading volume of 686,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $236.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

