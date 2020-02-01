Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

