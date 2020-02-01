Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

