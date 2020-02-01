Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 20.3% Higher This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $59.87 million and approximately $6,051.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00774996 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001864 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Cryptohub, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.