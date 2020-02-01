Bytom One Day Volume Tops $17.15 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinTiger, ZB.COM and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $95.46 million and $17.15 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00740438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, RightBTC, LBank, Huobi, FCoin, Neraex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, BitMart, BigONE, OTCBTC, EXX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

