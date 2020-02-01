BZLCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,306.00 (BZL)

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. BZLCOIN has a market cap of $10,306.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One BZLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,348,303 coins and its circulating supply is 2,262,436 coins. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org.

BZLCOIN Coin Trading

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

