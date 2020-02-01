Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,997,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cable One by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,829,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $1,704.03 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $850.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,764.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,583.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,386.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

